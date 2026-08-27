Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

KRA defends move to raise customs benchmark for consolidated cargo

By Mate Tongola | Aug. 27, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The Kenya Ports Authority's second container terminal. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has defended its decision to raise the customs benchmark for containerised consolidated cargo from Sh2.5 million to Sh3.2 million, saying the review is necessary to curb revenue leakages while supporting small-scale traders.

The revised minimum yield took effect on August 21, 2026, following consultations with industry stakeholders and a one-month grace period requested by traders to prepare for the new requirements.

KRA said cargo consolidation remains an important avenue for small-scale traders to combine shipments in a single container, reducing the cost and administrative burden associated with international trade.

The Authority, however, clarified that the Sh3.2 million figure does not represent the actual tax liability for goods contained in a particular shipment.

Instead, the minimum yield is a risk-management reference used under the simplified customs clearance arrangement for containers carrying commonly imported general goods.

“The minimum yield is not a representation of the actual tax liability for the goods contained in a container,” KRA said in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Customs and Border Control.

The Authority explained that customs duty is assessed in accordance with the East African Community Customs Management Act and is generally based on the transaction value of imported goods, supported by proper commercial documentation.

The actual tax payable depends on factors including the nature, value and classification of the goods, as well as freight, insurance and other applicable considerations.

KRA said the minimum yield had last been reviewed during the 2022/23 financial year. Since then, significant changes in the operating environment, including exchange rates, freight costs and national and East African Community tax laws, had necessitated a review.

The Authority said the review was conducted in consultation with industry stakeholders before the revised benchmark was introduced.

KRA also maintained that traders who do not wish to use the simplified consolidation arrangement can opt for individual customs verification and assessment based on the actual contents and correct customs value of their goods.

Alternatively, traders can de-consolidate cargo into individual consignments, allowing each importer to make a separate declaration and pay the applicable taxes directly to KRA.

The Authority said it would continue supporting small-scale traders and legitimate businesses while taking measures to prevent abuse of customs procedures and protect government revenue.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

KRA Customs Clearance Cargo Consolidation
.

Latest Stories

Peter Cullen, iconic voice of Optimus Prime, dies aged 85
Peter Cullen, iconic voice of Optimus Prime, dies aged 85
Entertainment
By Raymond Muthee
34 mins ago
KRA defends move to raise customs benchmark for consolidated cargo
Business
By Mate Tongola
41 mins ago
China, Kenya and Tanzania advance community-based conservation
Environment & Climate
By Edwin Nyarangi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

KATIBA 16: The document that gave Gen Z a voice to demand accountability
By Prestone Murunga 4 hrs ago
KATIBA 16: The document that gave Gen Z a voice to demand accountability
Court awards ex-Judiciary finance boss, two others Sh21m over malicious prosecution
By Nancy Gitonga 6 hrs ago
Court awards ex-Judiciary finance boss, two others Sh21m over malicious prosecution
16 years on, Kenyans yearn for leaders who embody integrity
By Jacob Ochiro 10 hrs ago
16 years on, Kenyans yearn for leaders who embody integrity
Despite billions in funding, Kenya's watchdogs still struggle to bite
By Juliet Omelo 10 hrs ago
Despite billions in funding, Kenya's watchdogs still struggle to bite
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved