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Why Nanyuki town is overstretched by influx of investors, visitors

By Boniface Gikandi | Aug. 27, 2026
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An aerial view of Nayuki town. [File, Standard]

Concerns are growing over overstretched services around Nanyuki's urban setup, owing to the influx of visitors and a surge in population.

Nanyuki Town, with an estimated 100,000 residents, is reportedly congested, with limited opportunities due to its closeness to Meru and Nyeri counties.

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