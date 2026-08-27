The Fake Priest Who Fooled Lodwar

Jones Bogonko Onchonga, who posed as Catholic Priest in Lodwar for four weeks. [ Bakari Ang'ela-Standard]

For nearly three weeks, Jones Bogonko Onchonga roamed Lodwar dressed as a Catholic priest, celebrating Mass, engaging with clergy, and presenting himself as a member of the Missionaries of Charity.

According to reports from the Catholic Diocese of Lodwar, Onchonga was welcomed by the clergy and even accommodated at the Bishop's official residence.