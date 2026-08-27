Decades-old row on Sh8b Karen land headed to Supreme Court

The battle over Sh8 billion Karen land, pitting Muchanga Investments, a company incorporated by former Vice President Moody Awori, his wife and former President Jomo Kenyatta’s lawyer Francis Da Gama Rose and Telesource.com, Habenga Holdings Limited, Jina Enterprises, John Mugo Kamau, and former Nairobi Provincial Commissioner Joseph Kange’the’s widow Carmelina Ngami, is headed to the Supreme Court.
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