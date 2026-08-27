Court awards ex-Judiciary finance boss, two others Sh21m over malicious prosecution

Three ex-Judiciary staff awarded Sh21m over malicious prosecution. [File, Standard]

The Judiciary’s former Director of Finance and two others have been awarded Sh21 million after the High Court found that their eight-year prosecution over an Sh80 million fraud was malicious and their detention unlawful.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Asenath Ongeri of the High Court at Milimani, found that former Judiciary Director of Finance Benedict Abonyo Omollo, together with Boru Guyo Mole and Joab Ooko, all former employees in the Judiciary's Accounts Department, were unlawfully arrested and maliciously prosecuted by the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Attorney General over the theft of Sh80,013,302 from the Judiciary's coffers in 2013.