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Taxman raises cargo duty to Sh3.2m

By John Maina | Aug. 26, 2026
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A section of containers at the Port of Mombasa, March 3, 2025.[File]

The Kenya Revenue Authority  (KRA) has raised the customs minimum benchmark for containerised consolidation cargo from Sh2.5 million to Sh3.2 million, aiming to curb customs undervaluation and enhance tax compliance.

The new directive, which took effect on August 20, 2026, follows a transitional period of consultations involving KRA, the Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (KIFWA), small traders, cargo consolidators, and private-sector stakeholders.

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Related Topics

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) KIFWA Port of Mombasa KRA
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