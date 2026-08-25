Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

How Sony Sugar's 40,000-acre auction puts to test Ruto's Sh117b write-off pledge

By Macharia Kamau | Aug. 25, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Sony Sugar owes Cooperative Bank Sh862.3 million. [File, Standard]

The Cooperative Bank is now preparing to sell thousands of acres owned by the South Nyanza Sugar Company (Sony Sugar) after a 40-day notice to the sugar miller to pay an outstanding debt lapsed last week.

The move by the bank to auction the 4,000-acre land over a Sh862.3 million debt has put President William Ruto's Western Kenya sugar millers’ revival strategy under scrutiny amid fears by farmers that they stand to lose their livelihoods, which were at the core of the government’s intervention. 

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Sony Sugar Cooperative Bank President William Ruto Sugar Millers Debts
.

Latest Stories

Luhyaland and presidency: Will Sifuna fulfill Masinde's prophesy?
Luhyaland and presidency: Will Sifuna fulfill Masinde's prophesy?
Opinion
By Okech Kendo
25 mins ago
I paid the Sh50m, Tuju says as Karen mansion auction looms
Counties
By Mike Kihaki
43 mins ago
How social media is fuelling Kenya's tribal fault lines
Politics
By Ronald Kipruto
56 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How social media is fuelling Kenya's tribal fault lines
By Ronald Kipruto 56 mins ago
How social media is fuelling Kenya's tribal fault lines
How Sony Sugar's 40,000-acre auction puts to test Ruto's Sh117b write-off pledge
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
How Sony Sugar's 40,000-acre auction puts to test Ruto's Sh117b write-off pledge
Sonko moves to High Court to block KRA's Sh385m tax assessment
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Sonko moves to High Court to block KRA's Sh385m tax assessment
Kenyans want me for president in 2027, Gachagua declares
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Kenyans want me for president in 2027, Gachagua declares
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved