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How Sony Sugar's 4,000-acre auction puts to test Ruto's Sh117b write-off pledge

By Macharia Kamau | Aug. 25, 2026
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Sony Sugar owes Cooperative Bank Sh862.3 million. [File, Standard]

The Cooperative Bank is now preparing to sell thousands of acres owned by the South Nyanza Sugar Company (Sony Sugar) after a 40-day notice to the sugar miller to pay an outstanding debt lapsed last week.

The move by the bank to auction the 4,000-acre land over a Sh862.3 million debt has put President William Ruto's Western Kenya sugar millers’ revival strategy under scrutiny amid fears by farmers that they stand to lose their livelihoods, which were at the core of the government’s intervention. 

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