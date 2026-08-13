Travel research findings offer cash-saving tips

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Travellers delay their booking decisions and plan trips closer to their departure dates. [Courtesy]

Kenyans planning to travel during this August school holidays and other peak travel periods could save themselves from higher fares and limited flight options by booking their trips earlier.

Recent research warns that while travellers globally remain keen to fly in 2026, many are delaying their booking decisions and planning trips closer to their departure dates.

As demand increases around school holidays, weekends, public holidays and peak tourism seasons, seats on popular domestic routes tend to fill up quickly, leaving travellers who book at the last minute with fewer choices.

According to the data released this week by international travel agency CheapOair ̶ ¬ which helps compare and book flights from over 500 airlines, hotels, and car rentals ̶ 62 per cent of travellers are booking trips within 0–30 days of departure, pointing to a growing preference for short-term travel planning.

Search activity has also increased across major travel segments, with domestic weekend travel searches rising by 16.2 per cent, international family travel searches by 16.3 per cent and international group travel searches by 11.5 per cent.

However, the increase in searches has not translated into a similar rise in bookings, suggesting travellers are spending more time comparing options and waiting for better prices before committing.

A similar tendency to delay booking is being observed in Kenya's domestic aviation market, particularly ahead of school holidays, long weekends and other peak travel periods.

“The biggest advantage of booking early is choice. You have more options when it comes to fares, flight times and seat availability, and you are less likely to be caught out when demand increases,” says George Oduor, fly748.com Head of Scheduled Services, urging passengers who already know their travel dates should consider securing their flights early.

He cautions travellers against assuming that waiting until the last minute will automatically result in cheaper tickets. “Airfares are influenced by demand and seat availability. If you already know your travel dates, particularly for a holiday or weekend trip, it is often better to secure your seat early rather than risk higher fares or limited availability.”

According to the survey done last month, the best time to book a flight for lowest fares is four to six weeks ahead of departure.

The report also advices mid-week flights, especially Tuesdays or Wednesdays, for more better offers.

Domestic air travel continues to become an increasingly attractive option for Kenyans travelling for leisure, business and family occasions, particularly on popular coastal routes such as Mombasa and Ukunda/Diani.

For families, Oduor says planning around the school and public holiday calendar can make a significant difference. “For Kenyan families, the calendar is one of the most useful tools when planning travel. If you know you will be travelling during a school holiday, long weekend or festive period, start looking early. Even when travelling at short notice, being flexible with your departure time or travel date can give you more options.”

Domestic travellers are also advised to be on the lookout for promotional fares and limited-time offers. In the last week of July, for example, fly748.com offered a limited 10 per cent discount on air ticket.