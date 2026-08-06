What Kigali got right on housing as Kenya struggles with public trust

Houses of Kigali stacked on on top of the other along the hilly landscape of the city. [iStockphoto]

A visitor to Kigali, Rwanda, is always mesmerised by the orderly and clean nature of the city.

From the airport to one’s place of residence, local guides take pleasure in showcasing their city’s strides in improving urban mobility that includes the metropolitan buses whose dedicated lanes are a no-go zone even for the numerous boda boda taxis.