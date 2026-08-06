Satellite property prices feel the squeezy of the economy

Rise in economy and expansion of markets for business has continued to shrink the real estate market(Xinhua/Han Xu) (Photo by Han Xu / XINHUA / Xinhua via AFP)

Persistent economic pressures have weighed down on real estate valuations for satellite towns, with areas such as Ngong recording negative growth in both property prices and rental yield.

Latest data from real estate consultancy HassConsult shows land prices in Ngong dropped 5.8 per cent in the last one year while property prices also shifted downwards by six per cent.