Satellite property prices feel the squeezy of the economy

Persistent economic pressures have weighed down on real estate valuations for satellite towns, with areas such as Ngong recording negative growth in both property prices and rental yield.
Latest data from real estate consultancy HassConsult shows land prices in Ngong dropped 5.8 per cent in the last one year while property prices also shifted downwards by six per cent.
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