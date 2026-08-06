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83-year-old embarks on 530km charity walk to raise funds for needy students

By Phares Mutembei | Aug. 6, 2026
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Tharaka University Vice Chancellor Peter Muriungi and Issack Gacugo. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

An elderly man has embarked on a 530km charity walk that will see him traverse several counties to raise funds for needy students.

Issack Gacugo, 83, is hoping to traverse Tharaka Nithi, Meru and Laikipia counties in bid to establish an endowment fund for poor and bright students.

The charity walk was flagged off by Tharaka University Vice Chancellor Peter Muriungi.

Mr Gacugo was upbeat when he set off at the main campus in Tharaka and, as he completed over 40km to reach Meru County, he paid a courtesy call to the Governor's office and the Meru County Assembly.

"I came to Tharaka University and learned that they had some challenges with the poor students. I like running and walking, and the idea is to raise funds for the poor students. I appeal to everybody to contribute so that we can hit the target," Gacugo said.

Gacugo, who was accompanied by his trainer, Moses Wamuru, exuded confidence that he would finish the long journey.

Speaking to the students, faculty and other guests, he said his vision was to see all the students successfully complete their education and go on to empower their communities in different fields.

"I am also urging the students to put in the effort and play their part in studies, and for them to obey their lecturers, so that you are blessed."

Prof Muriungi said the varsity is planning to raise a Sh500 million endowment fund to aid the vulnerable students.

"There are students who cannot access education, but they should not be left to waste. As a University, we have decided that we want to establish an endowment fund that will assist us to support vulnerable and bright students from all parts of this country," he said.

The walk is part of the build-up to a major fundraising dinner slated for December this year.

"The target is to raise Sh500m to be able to establish a revolving fund,. where we will be using interest and not touching the base amount, so that the fund does not die for generations," said the don.

Prof Muriungi said the institution was already assisting some of the vulnerable students.

Mwau Brian of Centum Investments and Charles Wachira, the Chairman of Kiambu Golf Club, were among dignitaries who attended to support the cause.

"We will be walking with Issack for parts of the journey," Muriungi said.

"I am encouraged by the project and in full support," said Mr Wachira.

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Charity Walk Needy Students Tharaka University VC Peter Muriungi Kiambu Golf Club
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