Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

IEBC appoints new acting CEO as Sunkuli's term ends

By David Njaaga | Aug. 5, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Ruth Kulundu, the newly appointed acting IEBC Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary. [Courtesy]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has appointed Ruth Kulundu as acting Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary for two months, replacing Moses Ledama Sunkuli, whose six-month acting tenure ended on Tuesday.

Kulundu assumes office on Wednesday, August 5, according to an internal memo dated Tuesday, August 4, signed by IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon.

"The Commission has appointed Ruth Kulundu to the position of Acting Chief Executive Officer/Commission Secretary, effective August 5, 2026," said Ethekon.

Kulundu will serve for two months or until the Commission recruits and appoints a substantive Commission Secretary and CEO, whichever comes first.

Ethekon directed IEBC staff to support Kulundu during the transition to ensure the electoral body's operations continue without disruption.

"During this transition, the Commission requests all staff members to extend their full cooperation and support to Ms Kulundu to ensure our operations continue to run smoothly and efficiently," noted Ethekon.

The appointment comes as IEBC recruits a substantive CEO and Commission Secretary ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kulundu will oversee the commission's day-to-day administration during the transition, providing continuity at the secretariat as preparations for the election gather pace.

The commission is expected to undertake voter registration, prepare electoral technology, handle boundary-related processes and engage political parties and other stakeholders before the 2027 polls.

Ethekon also thanked Sunkuli for serving as acting CEO and Commission Secretary over the past six months.

"The Commission wishes to take this opportunity to thank Mr Moses Ledama Sunkuli for his services during the six months he acted as CEO/Commission Secretary, which expired today," said Ethekon.

Sunkuli took over the acting role after former IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan resigned in February.

Last week, the commission declared the position vacant and invited applications for a substantive CEO and Commission Secretary on a four-year contract, renewable once, subject to satisfactory performance.

Kulundu holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Management from the University of Nairobi.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

IEBC Appointment Ruth Kulundu Moses Ledama Sunkuli 2027 General Election
.

Latest Stories

Decline in Lake Naivasha fish stocks sparks calls for annual fishing ban
Decline in Lake Naivasha fish stocks sparks calls for annual fishing ban
Rift Valley
By Antony Gitonga
22 mins ago
IEBC appoints new acting CEO as Sunkuli's term ends
News
By David Njaaga
24 mins ago
Lilian Nganga shuts down criticism for choosing Juliani over Alfred Mutua
Entertainment
By Boniface Mithika
24 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto returns to the pulpit as 2027 top race gathers pace
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
Ruto returns to the pulpit as 2027 top race gathers pace
Sifuna's political test: Turning his rise into a national movement
By Barrack Muluka 4 hrs ago
Sifuna's political test: Turning his rise into a national movement
Lecturers shock as PSC slashes university dons' retirement age by up to 15 years
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
Lecturers shock as PSC slashes university dons' retirement age by up to 15 years
Will the world mourn when Dr Besigye Rests?
By Faith Wekesa 4 hrs ago
Will the world mourn when Dr Besigye Rests?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved