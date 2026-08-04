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Wachinga's court fight reopens Kenya Re's history of boardroom wrangles

By Macharia Kamau | Aug. 4, 2026
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Kenya Re CEO Hillary Wachinga says in court papers there has been an ongoing war since he was appointed in 2023. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Re chief executive claims a plan has been hatched to unceremoniously kick him out of office, reigniting the seemingly never-ending boardroom wars that have dogged past leadership at the State-owned reinsurer.

Hillary Wachinga says in court papers there has been an ongoing war since he was appointed to lead the company in 2023 after he beat several of his colleagues to the corner office—some of them senior to him at the time—which has since created internal friction.

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