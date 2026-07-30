Auditor General, budget boss flag growing appetite for public debt

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu raises the alarm over hidden types of debt such as securitisation of revenues. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Auditor General and Controller of Budget have raised concern over the escalating debt burden in the country, amid the Government’s growing reliance on borrowing to finance its budget.

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu has flagged what she termed as emerging and hidden types of debt such as securitisation of revenues, contingent and pension liabilities ordinarily not included in public debt discussions.