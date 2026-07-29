Vision 2030:The high price of leadership vacuum

“Where there is no vision, the people perish" Proverbs 29:18.
Kenya launched Vision 2030 in 2008 as one of the most ambitious development frameworks any African country had published. Costed, detailed and celebrated. Four years to its deadline, fewer than 30 per cent of its flagship projects are on track.
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