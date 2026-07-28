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Kenyan energy firm Lean Energy earns B Corp certification

By Esther Nyambura | Jul. 28, 2026
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Kenyan energy firm Lean Energy earns B Corp certification. [Courtesy]

Kenyan industrial energy company Lean Energy Solutions has received B Corp Certification, recognising its environmental and social performance.

B Corp Certification is awarded to for-profit companies that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

The certification, awarded by B Lab, which assesses a company's impact on its employees, customers, communities and the environment, was awarded to Lean Energy after it scored 87.5 points on the B Impact Assessment, exceeding the minimum 80-point threshold required for certification.

According to Elizabeth Mutwiri, Communications and Engagement Senior Associate at B Lab Africa, Lean Energy's certification demonstrates that responsible business practices can be integrated into industrial operations while remaining commercially competitive.

“The assessment looks beyond a company’s products to how it is governed, how it supports its workers, creates value for communities and customers, and manages its environmental impact. Lean Energy’s certification demonstrates that responsible business practices can be embedded in how an industrial company operates, competes and grows," said Mutwiri.

Reiterating her remarks, Founder and Managing Director Dinesh Tembhekar said the certification supports the company's plans to expand its renewable energy model across Africa while helping manufacturers lower emissions and reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.

“Africa’s industrial growth should not come at the expense of competitiveness or the environment. This certification strengthens our ambition to scale a model that gives manufacturers reliable, lower-carbon energy while building local value chains and reducing dependence on imported fuels," said Tembhekar.

Lean Energy finances, installs, operates and maintains biomass boiler systems under a Build-Own-Operate model, allowing manufacturers to pay only for the steam they consume instead of investing in the infrastructure upfront.

The company also sources agricultural waste, including maize cobs and coffee husks, converting them into biomass fuel for industrial use.

The certification comes as manufacturers continue seeking to cut energy costs, reduce emissions and minimise exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations linked to imported fossil fuels.

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Related Topics

Renewable Energies Lean Energy Fossil Fuel
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