Kenya and Rwanda eye pact to grow regional tourism

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto having bilateral talks with his counterpart from Rwanda Paul Kagame on the sidelines of COP 27 in Sharm El Sheikh Egypt on November 06, 2022. [PCS]

Kenya and Rwanda have opened talks to deepen tourism ties spearheaded by private sector players and the country’s top tourism marketer – the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB).

A workshop held in Kigali last week, organised by KTB in partnership with Rwandair and private sector players, aimed to strengthen cross-border tourism, expanding business partnerships and positioning East Africa as a unified tourism destination.

In attendance were more than 50 travel and tour operators, hospitality investors, government representatives and tourism stakeholders from both countries.

“This workshop reflects the long-standing cordial relations between Kenya and Rwanda while providing an important platform for networking, knowledge sharing and enhanced tourism collaboration,’’ said Kenyan High Commissioner to Rwanda, Ambassador Janet Mwawasi Oben, who was represented by Esther Magiti, minister counsellor at the Kenyan Embassy in Kigali.

The envoy emphasised the vast opportunities available through stronger bilateral cooperation.

Simon Gicharu, founder and chairman of the Mount Kigali University ecosystem, comprising Mount Kigali University, Kigali Paramount Hotel, University Medical Centre, University Hostels and Royal FM, was among the attendees.

The envoy further observed that both countries boast world-class tourism products, including wildlife safaris, beach tourism, cultural and heritage attractions, sports tourism, Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), and investment opportunities capable of attracting visitors from across Africa and beyond.

She reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening tourism partnerships through enhanced air connectivity, easier border and visa policies within the East African Community, and continued support for initiatives that increase tourism arrivals, investment and employment opportunities for both countries.

Alex Tunoi, KTB regional manager, outlined Kenya’s strategy for increasing tourism arrivals from Rwanda and the wider East African region.

‘’This workshop forms part of a strategic partnership between KTB and RwandAir designed to connect over 50 travel and tour operators through business-to-business engagements, destination marketing and knowledge exchange,’’ Tunoi said.