Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Export agency steps up push for new markets

By Amos Kiarie | Jul. 25, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Workers packaging avocados at Keitt Exporters Ltd on Thika road.[File, Standard]

The Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (Keproba) has intensified efforts to help local enterprises access wider markets by supporting businesses to improve product quality, branding and competitiveness.

The agency is using the Kisumu National Show to showcase products from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) participating in the Made in Kenya initiative, as it seeks to promote locally produced goods and connect businesses with consumers and potential buyers.

Keproba exhibited at the Mamboleo Showground under the Kenya Trade House alongside other state corporations under the State Department for Trade, where visitors were introduced to a range of Kenyan-made products from different sectors.

The agency said the initiative is aimed at helping local enterprises overcome challenges that limit their ability to compete in domestic and international markets, including weak branding, limited market visibility and inadequate access to export opportunities.

State Department for Trade Principal Secretary Regina Ombam said supporting local brands was critical in strengthening Kenya’s economy by enabling businesses to grow and compete beyond the local market.

“Keproba continues to play a critical role in building confidence in Kenyan products by promoting quality, authenticity and value addition. Through the Made in Kenya initiative, the agency is enabling our SMEs to grow stronger brands, access new markets and contribute meaningfully to Kenya’s economic transformation,” Ombam said.

She said locally produced goods represent Kenya’s innovation and entrepreneurial potential, adding that improving the quality and visibility of Kenyan brands would enhance their competitiveness.

Keproba Chief Executive Floice Mukabana said the agency was using trade exhibitions such as the Kisumu National Show to engage directly with entrepreneurs, understand their challenges and provide support to help them expand.

“Agricultural Society of Kenya shows provide us with a unique opportunity to connect with Made in Kenya adoptees from across the country, listen to their needs and showcase the immense potential of Kenyan products,” Mukabana said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Keproba Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Exports Imports
.

Latest Stories

Mafisi mpo? Gachagua hits back at Duale over 'Hyena' remarks
Mafisi mpo? Gachagua hits back at Duale over 'Hyena' remarks
Newsbeat
By Manuel Ntoyai
29 mins ago
Kenya and Rwanda eye pact to grow regional tourism
Business
By Philip Mwakio
41 mins ago
Export agency steps up push for new markets
Business
By Amos Kiarie
51 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Western on standstill as rival politicians scramble for Mulembe cake
By Brian Kisanji 2 hrs ago
Western on standstill as rival politicians scramble for Mulembe cake
Ebola at State House? 14 staff quarantined as Ruto's Congo trip shelved
By Eunice Omollo and David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Ebola at State House? 14 staff quarantined as Ruto's Congo trip shelved
Civil servants fight to strip PSC of promotion powers in court case
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Civil servants fight to strip PSC of promotion powers in court case
Wandayi and political awakening in Luo Nyanza
By BEN WAFULA 3 hrs ago
Wandayi and political awakening in Luo Nyanza
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved