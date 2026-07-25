Export agency steps up push for new markets

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Workers packaging avocados at Keitt Exporters Ltd on Thika road. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (Keproba) has intensified efforts to help local enterprises access wider markets by supporting businesses to improve product quality, branding and competitiveness.

The agency is using the Kisumu National Show to showcase products from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) participating in the Made in Kenya initiative, as it seeks to promote locally produced goods and connect businesses with consumers and potential buyers.

Keproba exhibited at the Mamboleo Showground under the Kenya Trade House alongside other state corporations under the State Department for Trade, where visitors were introduced to a range of Kenyan-made products from different sectors.

The agency said the initiative is aimed at helping local enterprises overcome challenges that limit their ability to compete in domestic and international markets, including weak branding, limited market visibility and inadequate access to export opportunities.

State Department for Trade Principal Secretary Regina Ombam said supporting local brands was critical in strengthening Kenya’s economy by enabling businesses to grow and compete beyond the local market.

“Keproba continues to play a critical role in building confidence in Kenyan products by promoting quality, authenticity and value addition. Through the Made in Kenya initiative, the agency is enabling our SMEs to grow stronger brands, access new markets and contribute meaningfully to Kenya’s economic transformation,” Ombam said.

She said locally produced goods represent Kenya’s innovation and entrepreneurial potential, adding that improving the quality and visibility of Kenyan brands would enhance their competitiveness.

Keproba Chief Executive Floice Mukabana said the agency was using trade exhibitions such as the Kisumu National Show to engage directly with entrepreneurs, understand their challenges and provide support to help them expand.

“Agricultural Society of Kenya shows provide us with a unique opportunity to connect with Made in Kenya adoptees from across the country, listen to their needs and showcase the immense potential of Kenyan products,” Mukabana said.