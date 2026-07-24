Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

KTDA to import 1.9 million bags of fertiliser for smallholder tea farmers

By Kiprono Kurgat | Jul. 24, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

KTDA headquarters in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Tea Development Agency Management Services is set to import 1.9 million bags of KTDA fertiliser for over 750,000 Smallholder tea farmers.                                                                                  

In a notice that appeared in the local dailies, the first consignment is expected in the country from August/September for distribution to farmers ahead of the October short rains.

The Agency said it is set to import 99,000 metric tonnes (1,980,000 bags (50 kg)) of NPK 26:5:5 for the 2026/2027 season, a decrease from 99,875 metric tonnes procured last year.

"This notice is a follow up to the tender for the transportation of bags, Tender Ref KTDA /043/2026 which appeared in the local dailies in April, and after the review of various rates tendered, KTDA has approved a rate of Sh17.79 for factories in Zone A and Sh15 for factories in Zone B and C as detailed in the tender document, the approved rates are per tonne per kilometre inclusive of VAT," Reads the notice.                 

The NPK 26:5:5 chemically compounded fertiliser will be bagged at the port before distribution to the farmers.  

KTDA says this arrangement allows smooth and efficient delivery to farmers up to the closest tea buying centres, as farmers do not incur extra cost transporting the fertiliser from the factory stores.

The cost of a 50 kg bag of fertiliser will be determined by several factors, including the cost of natural gas (a key component in the manufacture of NPK chemically compounded fertiliser), exchange rates, global supply constraints, high crude oil costs and the cost of shipment, among other factors.

The KTDA fertiliser credit scheme enables farmers to pay in instalments for the fertiliser they have ordered for use on their farm. These payments are made over several months to ease the farmer’s burden of purchasing fertiliser, which is a major input cost in tea farming.   

The quantity of fertiliser that farmers receive is usually based on the number of tea bushes they have. On average, one 50 kg bag of fertiliser is applied to about 700 bushes.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

KTDA Smallholder Tea Farmers Fertiliser Agriculture
.

Latest Stories

Locals hold demos in support of efforts to fence Kaptagat Forest
Locals hold demos in support of efforts to fence Kaptagat Forest
Environment & Climate
By Stephen Rutto
18 mins ago
Ogamba: No student will be left out under new university funding model
Education
By Edwin Nyarangi
53 mins ago
How Sifuna's Western tour has rattled Kenya Kwanza
Politics
By Juliet Omelo
53 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From secret affair to pregnancy and murder: The plot behind Obado's conviction
By Nancy Gitonga 53 mins ago
From secret affair to pregnancy and murder: The plot behind Obado's conviction
Ogamba: No student will be left out under new university funding model
By Edwin Nyarangi 53 mins ago
Ogamba: No student will be left out under new university funding model
How Sifuna's Western tour has rattled Kenya Kwanza
By Juliet Omelo 53 mins ago
How Sifuna's Western tour has rattled Kenya Kwanza
Inside Gachagua's political wild card if court upholds impeachment
By Ndung'u Gachane 53 mins ago
Inside Gachagua's political wild card if court upholds impeachment
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved