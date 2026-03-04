KTDA elects new chairperson, vice chair

Audio By Vocalize

The board of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) has elected Enos Njeru as its chairperson and Engineer Samson Mosonik Menjo as vice chair.

The duo succeeds Chege Kirundi and Omweno James Ombasa, who served as chair and vice chair, respectively.

“The Board congratulates the newly elected chairperson and vice chair, and also expresses its sincere appreciation to the outgoing leaders for their dedicated service,” KTDA said in a statement.

Kirundi, a lawyer, had served as chair since January 2025 after replacing Njeru.

He was elected alongside Eric Chepkwony, who retained his board seat but died on May 22, 2025, after collapsing in his office in Bomet County, where he served as chief officer for finance and economic planning. Ombasa was subsequently elected vice chair.

The leadership changes come days after KTDA unveiled a strengthened institutional reform initiative aimed at improving governance and compliance. The agency said the reforms are intended to reinforce its “farmers first” commitment in partnership with the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA).

Under the partnership, KIPPRA will conduct an evidence-based review of KTDA’s governance structures, marketing frameworks and operational guidelines. The assessment is expected to identify policy gaps, compliance obligations and accountability issues across all KTDA-managed factories.