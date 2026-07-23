Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenya, Dubai launch business council to unlock trade, investment

By David Njaaga | Jul. 23, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry  President Erick Rutto. [File,Standard]

Kenya and Dubai have launched the Kenya Business Council to boost trade and investment as both countries deepen economic ties under the Kenya-United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The council, established by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, held its inaugural meeting at the Dubai Chambers headquarters to connect businesses and identify new investment opportunities.

"The new Kenyan Business Council is an important platform for strengthening trade and investment partnerships between Dubai and Kenya. It also plays a pivotal role in exploring new avenues for bilateral cooperation across various sectors, contributing to stimulating economic growth and establishing sustainable strategic partnerships between the business communities of both sides," said Maha Al Gergawi, Vice President of Business Community Support at Dubai Chambers.

The launch comes as Kenya and the United Arab Emirates expand economic cooperation through CEPA, which aims to lower trade barriers and encourage investment.

Dubai Chambers said 146 Kenyan companies joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2025, bringing the total number of active Kenyan businesses to 587, a 9.7 per cent increase from the previous year.

Non-oil trade between Dubai and Kenya reached AED13.6 billion, about KSh480 billion, during the same period, marking a 2.1 per cent increase from a year earlier.

The council will represent Kenyan businesses and professionals in the United Arab Emirates while supporting networking, partnerships and market access across the Gulf region.

Its launch follows the opening of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) office in Dubai earlier this year to support Kenyan exporters.

"The office will provide due diligence services, payment protection mechanisms and real-time market intelligence to reduce trade disputes and payment defaults that have cost Kenyan exporters billions of shillings over the years," explained KNCCI President Erick Rutto.

Kenya exports tea, coffee, cut flowers, fresh fruits, vegetables, meat and other agricultural products to the United Arab Emirates while importing petroleum products, machinery, transport equipment, chemicals, electronics and manufactured goods.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Dubai-Kenya Relations Dubai Chamber of Commerce Erick Rutto KNCCI
.

Latest Stories

Lusaka warns the finance office over audit compliance
Lusaka warns the finance office over audit compliance
Politics
By Jackline Inyanji
29 mins ago
Women engineers urged to lead Kenya's innovation drive
Business
By Esther Dianah
30 mins ago
African filmmakers call for better IP protection, gov't support amid industry growth
Newsbeat
By Joan Oyiela
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Safe but scared...: Tales of Mathare floods survivors
By Rosa Agutu 3 hrs ago
Safe but scared...: Tales of Mathare floods survivors
Inside huge cash withdrawals from affordable housing kitty
By James Wanzala 8 hrs ago
Inside huge cash withdrawals from affordable housing kitty
Why teachers are demanding fresh pay talks
By Lewis Nyaundi and John Maina 8 hrs ago
Why teachers are demanding fresh pay talks
Gachagua: Voter numbers to determine Opposition's flagbearer
By Ndungu Gachane 8 hrs ago
Gachagua: Voter numbers to determine Opposition's flagbearer
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved