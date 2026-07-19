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Why Kenya's middle class could be shrinking fast

By Graham Kajilwa | Jul. 19, 2026
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If there is a section of society that has been demonised whenever there is social unrest, it is the middle class – or anyone perceived to belong to this category.

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Kenya's Middle Class World Bank Report Kenya's Economy Knight Frank Report
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