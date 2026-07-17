New deal to give KDF home loans

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Defence PS Patrick Mariru, Chief of Defence Forces Charles Kahariri, Housing PS Charles Hinga and KCB Bank Kenya MD Annastacia Kimtai during the launch of KDF Mortgage Scheme and MoU signing in Nairobi on July 16, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Over 50,000 active military personnel have been onboarded into the Civil Servants Housing Mortgage Scheme in a new partnership that seeks to make home loans accessible to the uniformed officers.

The partnership between KCB Bank Kenya and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will see the military officers access mortgage financing at a concessional rate of four per cent per annum.

This is over a payment period of up to 20 years.

The partnership has been overseen by the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development as well as the Affordable Housing Board.

Speaking during the launch, KCB Bank Kenya Managing Director Annastacia Kimtai reiterated that the partnership reflects the bank's commitment to supporting the welfare and long-term financial wellbeing of the country's servicemen and women.

"Home ownership remains one of the most important aspirations for families, providing security, stability and an opportunity to build long-term wealth. Through this partnership, we are making that aspiration more attainable for Kenya Defence Forces personnel by providing affordable financing solutions that respond to their unique needs," said Kimtai.

The financing covers the purchase of existing homes, acquisition of residential plots, construction of residential houses, plot purchase and construction, equity release, as well as mortgage takeovers from other financial institutions.

At the same time, the officers will benefit from Shariah-compliant financing through KCB Sahl Bank.

State Department for Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said the expansion of the Civil Servants Housing Mortgage Scheme to the KDF reflects the government's commitment to increasing access to sustainable home financing for public servants.

“Through strategic partnerships with institutions such as KCB Bank, we are creating practical pathways that enable more Kenyans to own homes while supporting the growth of the housing sector and advancing the country's development agenda,” he said.

As the Scheme's financing partner, KCB will provide end-to-end mortgage support, including financial assessment, financing, advisory services and customer education to help eligible officers navigate the home ownership journey.

The bank currently manages over 90 mortgage schemes across the country, serving institutions across both the public and private sectors.

“The welfare of our personnel remains a key priority for the Kenya Defence Forces. Access to affordable mortgage financing will empower our officers and service members to invest in homes for their families while planning confidently for their future. This partnership provides a meaningful opportunity to improve their financial security and quality of life,” said Chief of the Defence Forces, General Charles Kahariri.