Eviction looms for Athi River squatters as August 15 deadline nears

The East African Portland Cement Company (EAPC) has given squatters living on its vast tracts of land in Athi River until July 28 to regularise and pay the firm by August 15 or risk eviction.
In 2023, the company made offers to the people living illegally on the land, allowing them to regularise, giving them the first right to buy the parcels of land they occupy, in a bid to settle decades-long disputes.
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