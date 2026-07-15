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Who moved the cheese? The parallel political heist of Washington and Nairobi

By Victor Chesang | Jul. 15, 2026
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US President Donald on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, on July 8, 2026. [AFP]

"There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens." Ecclesiastes 3:1

Spencer Johnson wrote a book in 1998 that sold 30 million copies and took less than an hour to read. The entire argument fits in one sentence. When someone moves your cheese, you have two choices. Find new cheese or starve defending the empty station where the old cheese used to be.

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