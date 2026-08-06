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Acute water shortage hits Malindi as Sh23m power bill disrupts supply

By Marion Kithi | Aug. 6, 2026
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Kenya Power disconnected electricity at the Baricho water station over unpaid electricity bill. [Courtesy]

Acute water shortage has hit Malindi for more than a week due to an unpaid electricity bill by Coast Water Works Development Agency (CWWDA), with hospitals, hotels, national and county offices worst hit.

The cash-starved Malindi Water and Sewerage Company Limited (MAWASCO) is unable to supply water to the locals after Kenya Power (KPLC) disconnected electricity at the Baricho water station over unpaid electricity bill running up to almost Sh23 million.

Water bowsers to supply water to key offices, as other residents depend on water vendors to supply water to them, while others walk for longer distances to search for the commodity in nearby water sources.

MAWASCO Managing Director Felix Wanje said that talks are ongoing to resolve the issue.

"For a few days now we have had problems at Baricho after KPLC disconnected power. KPLC had an unpaid bill of Sh23 million from Coast Water," Wanje said.

The managing director, however, assured locals that water supply will be restored before the end of the week.

Locals from Malindi and Magarini Ganze sub-counties who get water supply from MAWASCO have been left without water for more than a week.

Malindi locals, led by Peter Ziro, have asked the government to disband the Coast Water Agency and come up with an alternative option if the agency is unable to maintain a steady water supply to locals.

"We have been grappling with water scarcity. If the coastal water body is unable to perform its duties, then it has to be dissolved and form an alternative body that will work smoothly for the benefit of the local mwananchi," said Ziro.

For the last week, we have not had a single drop to drink. Patients admitted to government hospitals have been forced to buy water from outside, which is not economical, Ziro added.

Kadzo Katana, another local, says they have been forced to buy a 20-litre jerry can at sh50 bob from Water Buzzers and bodabodas.

She says most food businesses have gone down since most of the profit goes to buying water.

"Our businesses have gone down. Any pen we get, we spend it on water, so we are left with nothing to buy food," she said.

“Our household needs five jerricans every day for bathing, washing and other household use. 'This is a lot of money for us to spend every day,” Kadzo added.

On Thursday, the Coast Water Works Development Agency announced a planned shutdown of the Mzima water pipeline.

The agency announced that the temporary shutdown will be carried out from August 7 at 8 am to August 8 at 6 pm.

The move is aimed at facilitating the installation of a bulk water meter.  The shutdown will affect water supply to some parts of Taita Taveta, Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa counties.

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Related Topics

Malindi Water Shortage Coast Water Works Development Agency MAWASCO MD Felix Wanje Kenya Power
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