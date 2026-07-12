How pre-import vehicle inspection reforms birthed monopoly, unending court battles

Few outside the inspection industry took notice when the Japanese-based Quality Inspection Services Japan (QISJ) was appointed in March this year as one of nine firms accredited by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) to provide Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) services for general goods entering Kenya.
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