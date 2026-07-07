Banking. Family opens its 97th branch

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Family Bank opens its 97th branch in Kawangware Mlango Soko. [File, Standard]

Family Bank has opened its 97th branch in Kawangware Mlango Soko, expanding its customers' access to financial solutions for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). The expansion forms part of the Bank's ongoing branch network modernisation programme aimed at enhancing customer accessibility, convenience, and the overall banking experience. “Branch optimisation is a key component of our 2025- 2029 strategy to ensure that our physical network continues to meet the evolving needs of our customers. The opening of our Kawangware branch alongside the strategic relocations of our various branches allows us to serve our customers more efficiently while strengthening our presence in these dynamic commercial hubs,” said Family Bank CEO Nancy Njau. The opening of the branch builds on the recent relocation of the Bank's Nakuru Market branch to Azuri Arcade Plaza, the Mombasa Digo branch to Digo Road, and the Utawala branch at Mustard Seed Plaza. These initiatives are part of the Bank's strategy to strengthen its presence in high-growth commercial centres while remaining on course to expand its network to 100 branches by the end of 2026.