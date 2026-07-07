Mutua refutes claims of involvement in recruiting Kenyans to Russia's war

Labour CS Alfred Mutua before the Committee on Appointments at the Mini Chambers on August 4, 2024. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The government has not sent anyone to fight for Russia in Ukraine, was the terse response from Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua to questions around his name doing the rounds on social media and international online publications regarding illegal recruitment for Russia’s army in the country.

“All the people who went to Russia on my program were received personally by Kenya’s ambassador to Russia, who personally talked to them, prepared them for their employment in the new country, and visited them occasionally at their workplaces. Some of them are in communication with me”