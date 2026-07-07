Abahambe! Africans unwelcome in Africa

South Africa is experiencing a replication of the 1992 film Sarafina, in which hordes of armed police officers constantly tailed relentless protesters, running roughshod over innocents and leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. Only this time, brutality on civilians is not being meted out by bloodthirsty, trigger-happy officers, but rather by thousands of natives who are calling for the departure of African immigrants in a not-so-rare case of Afrophobia.
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