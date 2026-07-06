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How local borrowing is stifling Kenya's infrastructure capital needs

By Graham Kajilwa | Jul. 6, 2026
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Kenya’s debt appetite squeezes infrastructure investment. [Courtesy]

The government’s uncontrolled appetite for domestic debt could be its own undoing in the struggle to source funds for infrastructure projects.

An analysis by Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has documented how growth in domestic debt has put the capital markets of economies on the continent in a chokehold.

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