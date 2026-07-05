Nairobi International Financial Centre eyes Sh2.6b in investments from new firms

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Aerial view of Nairobi. The NIFC aims to position Nairobi as a regional financial hub by attracting international financial institutions. [File, Standard]

The Nairobi International Financial Centre has admitted a new set of firms that it says could help mobilise more than Sh2.6 billion ($200 million) in investments across several sectors.

The centre said it has certified 15 new firms spanning digital finance, climate and carbon markets, artificial intelligence, investment management, healthcare, financial technology and capital markets innovation. The latest certifications add to the growing portfolio of firms setting up in Kenya, as they aim to tap into the local innovation scene and use Kenya as a springboard for regional expansion.

“Collectively, these firms are expected to mobilise over $200 million in investment across strategic sectors of the economy while creating more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, reflecting growing international confidence in Kenya’s business environment and the Centre’s role in catalysing capital formation, financial innovation and sustainable economic growth,” said NIFC Chief Executive Daniel Mainda.

Established in 2022, the NIFC aims to position Nairobi as a regional financial hub by attracting international financial institutions and investment firms through regulatory reforms and tax incentives. Accreditation within NIFC’s ecosystem allows firms to access incentives such as preferential tax treatment, immigration facilitation and regulatory support.

The newly certified firms include healthcare insurer Bupa Global Insurance, crypto and digital asset platform Valr Capital, artificial intelligence developer ReportsAI, carbon project developer Giraffe Bioenergy and digital payments firms such as Onfon Mobile, among others.

“Collectively, they represent the sectors shaping the future of global finance, including private equity and venture capital, artificial intelligence, fintech, digital payments, carbon finance and tokenised securities,” said Mainda. “The new certifications demonstrate growing international confidence in Kenya’s regulatory environment and the country’s ambition to become Africa’s premier international financial centre.“

“These firms are building the ecosystem that will define the next generation of finance in Africa, where capital is mobilised, technology is commercialised, innovation is financed and sustainable investment thrives.”

He observed that some of the newly certified firms are advancing Kenya’s leadership in digital assets and tokenisation, developing solutions ranging from virtual asset-enabled cross-border payments and stablecoin infrastructure to tokenised securities, digital capital-raising platforms and AI-powered financial services.

There is also growth in carbon finance and climate investment. Certified firms are developing large- scale afforestation, bio-energy and carbon credit projects that expect to generate high-quality carbon credits and further push Kenya’s green agenda.

Mainda said the Authority is also placing deliberate emphasis on private equity, venture capital, fund domiciliation, startup financing and emerging financial technologies.

Beyond firm certifications, the NIFC has also expanded Kenya’s international financial partnerships through strategic cooperation agreements with the Qatar Financial Centre, the Astana International Financial Centre and Casablanca Finance City.