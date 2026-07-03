Nyeri onion trading hub to get enhanced water supply

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Philanthropist and community leader Joseph Kagiri. [Ndungu Gachane, Standard]

More than 3,000 residents and traders in Kiawara Trading Centre in Nyeri County are expected to benefit from a new water supply project that is aimed at addressing decades of water scarcity in the area.

Kiawara, one of the leading onion trading hubs in the East African region, has for many years grappled with an unreliable water supply, adversely affecting sanitation, public health and business activities.

The initiative, spearheaded by philanthropist and community leader Joseph Kagiri, seeks to provide a sustainable source of clean water to residents, traders, Kiahuko Primary School and households within the wider Kiawara community.

An onion farm in Kisaju, Kajiado County. [File, Standard]

Speaking during the launch of the borehole drilling exercise, Kagiri said the project was inspired by persistent appeals from residents and members of the business community.

"Despite being the headquarters of Kieni West Sub-County, Kiawara has endured water shortages since independence.

"Following numerous requests from traders and residents, I mobilised support from family members, friends and partners to provide a practical and long-term solution to this challenge," he said.

Among the donors was the Italian non-profit organisation Goal Smile Onlus.

Kagiri, who also chairs community water projects in Kieni, noted that the borehole project would significantly improve living standards in the area once completed.

He further called for deliberate investments in water infrastructure to harness resources from the Mt Kenya and Aberdare ecosystems for the benefit of Kieni residents.

"It is ironic that Kieni, which is classified as a semi-arid region, lies between two of the country's major water towers — Mt Kenya and the Aberdare Ranges.

"With strategic planning, visionary leadership and effective collaboration between the national and county governments, there is no reason why our people should continue experiencing water shortages," he said.

The project will also incorporate solar-powered pumping systems to ensure a reliable and cost-effective water supply.

Local traders welcomed the initiative, saying it would not only improve sanitation standards within the bustling market centre but also support agricultural production in an area renowned for onion farming and other drought-resistant crops.

"This project is truly an answered prayer. Beyond improving hygiene and public health, access to water will enhance agricultural productivity and support farmers who depend on onion farming and other crops for their livelihoods," said Margaret Nyambura, a resident and beneficiary of the project.

Residents have also appealed to government agencies to consider drilling additional boreholes in the region, citing the area's favourable underground water potential and the growing demand for clean and reliable water sources.