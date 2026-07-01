Italian agritech firms eye Kenya to cut post-harvest losses

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Italy's Ambassador to Kenya Vincenzo Del Monaco. [Courtesy]

Thirteen Italian agritech and food processing companies have landed in Kenya to explore partnerships aimed at modernising the country's agri-food value chain and cutting post-harvest losses.

The firms are in the country as part of the Africa on the Road Project 2026, Nairobi Edition, organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA).

Between 30 and 50 per cent of agricultural produce in Africa is lost during post-harvest handling, storage, processing and packaging, according to the ITA.

Demand for advanced food processing and packaging technologies across the continent is projected to grow by 10 per cent annually.

This comes even as the Ministry of Agriculture estimates that 30 to 40 per cent of total crop production is lost every year, a loss of between Sh72 billion and Sh150 billion.

"Africa is not only the continent of opportunities, but it's a continent, and Kenya in particular, a country of very significant, very meaningful potential," said Vincenzo Del Monaco, Italy's Ambassador to Kenya.

Del Monaco said Italian firms increasingly view Africa as a market for future growth and investment.

"It is clear everywhere almost in Italy that these are the new market destinations. We have to look at Africa," he noted.

The 13 companies used the Nairobi event to engage potential clients in agriculture, manufacturing and food processing. The Italian delegation during their visit to the Brown's Farm in Tigoni, Kiambu County.

Tobias Alando, chief executive officer of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, said the collaboration addresses some of the sector's biggest challenges.

"Through this mission, our manufacturers and farmers will experience fewer post-harvest losses by gaining access to the latest agricultural technologies," he said.

Alando said access to modern agricultural machinery and food processing equipment will improve efficiency, boost productivity and strengthen agricultural value chains in Kenya.

"Italy is among the leading suppliers of food processing and manufacturing machinery, including bottling, washing and packaging equipment used in food production industries," he added.

An Italian delegation visited Brown's Farm in Tigoni and the 254 Brewing in Kikuyu both in Kiambu County, and a mango factory in Machakos County.