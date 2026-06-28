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Ruto's allies oppose tea levy, urge government to support farmers

By Boniface Gikandi | Jun. 28, 2026
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Farmers have opposed the tea levy and instead asked the government to support the sector. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto’s allies have opposed the tea levy introduced by the Tea Board of Kenya (TBK), charged to the buyers at the rate of Sh2.28 per kilogram at the price of the auction. 

Led by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, MPs Muchangi Njiru (Runyenjes) and Njoki Njeru (Embu), they said the levy was forcing buyers to seek alternative markets to avoid parting with Sh1.2 billion annually. 

The leaders pleaded with the government to shelve the levy and instead support the tea sector. 

They spoke during a funds drive in aid of St Boniface Mugui Senior School organised by the KTDA Holdings chairman, Enos Njeru that targeted to collect Sh50 million for the transformation of the school, founded in 1969. 

Embu leaders said the government should come to the rescue of the tea sector and remove the punitive charge of 0.8 per cent (Sh2.28) per kg. 

Muchangi and Njoki had been holding meetings with the factory directors at Rukuriri, Mungania and Kathangariri tea factories to understand the challenges facing the tea sector including the buyers shifting to alternative markets. 

“MPs from the tea-growing regions have opposed the tea levy of 0.8 per cent, which the government should absorb and instead should fund the research and the marketing of the tea for the benefit of the tea farmers,” said Muchangi. 

Cheruiyot, nicknamed ‘Father of the Tea Reforms in Kenya', acknowledged the support of the Tea Act 2020, which led to the implementation of the tea levy focusing on a stabilisation fund, infrastructure, research, marketing and operations of the tea board, saying currently the sector is overburdened. 

“In the past years, when other sectors of the economy went down, the tea sector supported the country with resources. Now the coffee, tea, dairy, and sugar are back on their feet. It's time for them to nurture the tea sector,” said the senator. 

“I will pass the leaders' plea about the tea levy to President William Ruto to chart the way forward and fix the fund to support the tea sector,” said the Kericho senator. 

Others present included Embu Senator Alexander Mundigi, Acting KTDA Group CEO Francis Miano and KTDA Holding Vice Chairman Mosonik Menjo. 

During the school’s funds drive, President William Ruto sent Sh5 million from the National Infrastructure Fund; Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Sh2 million; Enos Njeru, Sh2 million; school parents Sh1.2 million; and KTDA employees, Sh1.4 million.   

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Related Topics

Tea Levy Tea Board of Kenya KTDA Holdings Chairman Enos Njeru Governor Cecily Mbarire
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