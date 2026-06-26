Aviation policies limit Kenya tourism numbers

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Tourism PS Julius Bitok. [File, Standard]

Aviation policies that have been put in place by government have continued to limit tourism numbers in the country.

In 2025, Kenya recorded 2.7 million tourists against a target of 5 million target.

“Hoteliers ascribe the low number to the current aviation policy that limits the number of airlines allowed into the country and the number of weekly flights for others.”

The Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers (KAHC) chairperson Christopher Musau said that a more flexible aviation policy will boost tourism as Kenya has competitive advantages over other countries that are recording superior tourism numbers.

He was speaking at the KAHC Annual Symposium in Malindi, Kilifi County.

Speaking the at the event Tourism PS Julius Bitok said that the Kenya Kwanza will review restrictions on the number of airlines and flights that are allowed into the country to entice more foreign tourists.

He said that the move will bring together all relevant government agencies and the private sector.

The review will factor air access requests against local airports capacities, security considerations and other national interests.

Bitok said that the government was serious on addressing bottlenecks that sector players blame for the failure to attain tourism growth targets over the years.

“We are serious about doubling the number of tourist arrivals in Kenya by 2028. That means doing all we can to create an enabling environment including improving the policy framework to support the industry’s growth,” said PS Bitok.

Musau said that a flexible aviation policy will give Kenya an edge over her competitors and boost tourism numbers while calling for the lengthening of the Malindi and Diani airstrip runways and the repair of roads.

PS Bitok challenged players in the hospitality industry to up their efforts to attract more visitors noting that in order to unlock the sector’s full potential there has to be input from both the public and private sectors.

“If I convince the Government to create a more enabling aviation environment by opening up our skies, will the industry be ready to bring in more visitors?”

The PS said that Kenya has capacity to host tourists yearlong owing to the country’s diversity of tourism products, including wildlife, national parks, scenic landscapes and the coastal region.

According to Bitok, Kenya Kwanza was banking on strengthening the country’s position as a leading destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) to attract more foreigners.

He called on hospitality establishments to maintain high standards of service, comfort and hospitality noting that exceptional guest experiences will be Kenya’s marketing took to attract more visitors.

PS Bitok also called for sustained investment in skills development, youth empowerment, gender inclusion and fair labour practices across the tourism sector

“Our people continue to be our most valuable asset. We must continue to invest in skills development, youth empowerment, gender inclusion and fair labour practices throughout the industry,” he said.