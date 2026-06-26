From waitress to property mogul: Gamble that paid off

Sarah Aluoch, CEO Sarahfine Investment Limited {Courtesy}

At a time when many young professionals dream of stable employment and a monthly salary, Sarah Aluoch chose a different path. The decision was neither easy nor risk-free, but it transformed her life from a hotel employee serving guests to a successful entrepreneur managing properties, selling land and helping families find homes.

Today, the soft-spoken businesswoman in her early 40s runs Sarahfine Investments Limited, a property management and real estate company based in Utawala along Nairobi’s Eastern Bypass. Her journey from the hospitality industry to entrepreneurship is a story of determination, patience and calculated risk-taking.