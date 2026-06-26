Konza deploys drones to restore degraded land in landmark conservation initiative

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Technopolis Development Authority Chief Manager Physical Planning Compliance and Environment, Arch Annah Musyimi (Centre) loads seed balls into a drone ahead of the seed broadcast at Konza Technopolis that saw over 36,000 seeds broadcasted via drone over 400 acres within the Konza Technopolis Wildlife Conservancy. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

The Technopolis Development Authority has deployed drones to broadcast more than 36,000 tree seeds across the Konza Technopolis Wildlife Conservancy, marking a significant step in the use of technology to restore degraded ecosystems and advance sustainable land management.

The drone-enabled seedball broadcasting exercise saw 75 kilograms of seedballs dispersed over targeted areas of the conservancy, helping regenerate vegetation cover while demonstrating the growing role of innovation in environmental conservation.

Speaking during the exercise, Technopolis Development Authority Chief Manager for Physical Planning, Compliance and Environment Annah Musyimi said technology was proving to be a powerful tool in addressing environmental challenges.

“Technology is undoubtedly a game changer, and we, as the Technopolis Development Authority, have taken the lead in showcasing this. Today we have witnessed our drones deploy a total of 75kgs of seedballs, which contain three different tree species over a total land area of 1,000 acres in a matter of minutes,” she said.

The seedballs contained three indigenous tree species, wild olive, shittah tree and fever tree, selected for their ability to thrive within the savannah ecosystem.

Made from a mixture of charcoal dust, clay and compost, the seedballs are designed to protect seeds from predation, retain moisture and create a nutrient-rich environment that improves germination rates.

According to the Authority, the exercise is among the first drone-assisted ecological restoration initiatives undertaken within an urban-adjacent conservancy in Kenya. Officials say the technology enables rapid and precise seed dispersal over large areas, significantly reducing the time and labour required for conventional restoration efforts.

Musyimi urged conservation and agricultural stakeholders to embrace emerging technologies to improve productivity and support sustainable development.

“It is therefore key for not only us but the majority of the conservation and agricultural sector to embrace technology to aid in productivity and development across our nation,” she said. New Drone technology used to broadcast treee seeds at the Konza Technopolls. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to restore degraded landscapes while enhancing biodiversity and ecological resilience. Increased vegetation cover is expected to improve habitat conditions for wildlife within the conservancy and contribute to long-term environmental stability.

The exercise also highlights Konza’s growing status as a centre for innovation and technology-driven solutions.

The technopolis hosts the Konza National Drone Corridor, Kenya’s dedicated testing and innovation zone for unmanned aircraft systems, where developers and researchers can test and validate drone technologies for use across multiple sectors.

Officials said the facility has positioned Kenya as a regional leader in emerging technologies while supporting the country’s digital transformation and sustainable development agenda.

The government continues to encourage collaboration among ministries, research institutions, technology providers and local communities to accelerate the adoption of innovative agricultural and environmental solutions aimed at strengthening food security and conservation efforts.

The latest restoration exercise demonstrates how drone technology is increasingly being harnessed to tackle environmental degradation, offering a scalable and efficient approach to reforestation and ecosystem recovery.