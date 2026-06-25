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Kenya, Germany strike deal on smallholder irrigation expansion

By David Njaaga | Jun. 25, 2026
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Kenyan delegation holds talks with German officials on irrigation and agricultural cooperation in Berlin. [Courtesy]

Kenya has secured German support to expand smallholder irrigation projects across seven counties in western Kenya following bilateral development talks in Berlin.

The agreement on Thursday, June 25, will support irrigation development in the Lake Region Economic Bloc and build on a German-backed programme that has increased agricultural production and farmer incomes in the Mount Kenya region.

National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo led the Kenyan delegation during the government-to-government negotiations, while Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho advocated for increased support for smallholder irrigation development.

Joachim Schmitt, head of division at Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), led the German delegation.

The deal follows recent consultations between the State Department for Irrigation and governors from western Kenya, who expressed willingness to co-invest in irrigation projects.

“Annual farmer incomes are projected to increase from Sh12.4 million to Sh45.7 million,” said Kimotho, citing results from irrigation projects implemented under the Smallholder Irrigation Programme in the Mount Kenya region.

Kimotho said five irrigation projects, Miuka, Kandeki, Gatene, Magatianthi and Kiramanti, have been completed, with two already handed over to farmers and currently operational.

According to the State Department for Irrigation, the projects cover about 1,300 acres under mainly high-value horticultural production and benefit 1,540 farmers.

Germany also committed funding for community engagement, project preparation and initiatives aimed at strengthening food security through sustainable and climate-smart agricultural interventions.

The talks focused on irrigation, agriculture, food security, climate resilience, youth empowerment and agribusiness development.

Kenya and Germany also explored opportunities to deepen collaboration in youth-focused climate action programmes and increase private-sector participation in agricultural value chains.

Officials discussed integrating irrigation, agriculture and trade programmes to improve market access and create economic opportunities for farming communities.

The State Department for Irrigation said the proposed support will strengthen market linkages, improve investment planning among county governments and private-sector actors and support commercially viable irrigation projects.

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Related Topics

Kenya Germany Irrigation Deal Smallholder Irrigation Ephantus Kimotho Kenya Food Security
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