Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

How logistic bottlenecks continue to undermine intra-Africa trade

By Patrick Beja | Jun. 25, 2026
A ship offloading cargo at the port of Mombasa. [File, Standard]

A major logistical gap in Africa has continued to hinder intra-African trade, even with the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

For instance, moving cargo from Kenya to Ghana currently takes between 45 and 60 days, compared to five or six days for a similar shipment to the Middle East, particularly in Dubai.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Logistic Bottlenecks AfCFTA Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui Blue Economy
.

Latest Stories

Gueye double keeps Senegal's World Cup hopes alive
Gueye double keeps Senegal's World Cup hopes alive
Football
By AFP
1 hr ago
Hat-trick hero Dembele displays Ballon d'Or brilliance for France at World Cup
Football
By AFP
1 hr ago
Billions caught in battle between Ruto and IMF over secret graft report
National
By Brian Ngugi
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Executive orders police to flout law in new tactics to handle protestors
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 hrs ago
Executive orders police to flout law in new tactics to handle protestors
Billions caught in battle between Ruto and IMF over secret graft report
By Brian Ngugi 5 hrs ago
Billions caught in battle between Ruto and IMF over secret graft report
Dead or evolving? Inside Kenya's unfinished Gen Z revolution
By Jacinta Mutura 5 hrs ago
Dead or evolving? Inside Kenya's unfinished Gen Z revolution
Back in the sky: Ruto courts the world as Kenya feels abandoned
By Brian Ngugi 5 hrs ago
Back in the sky: Ruto courts the world as Kenya feels abandoned
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved