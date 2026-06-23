Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

New sugar import tax proposal raises price, supply concerns

By Irene Githinji | Jun. 23, 2026

Rising sugar import taxes raise concerns over prices and supply stability. [Courtesy]

Despite the move by Parliament to protect local sugar producers in the country, there are growing concerns over the ripple effects this move would have on consumers

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Sugar Tax Sugar Sugar Import Consumer Imports
.

Latest Stories

Court halts Kipkorir's Sh1m payout, orders Muthaiga Club to release Sh500,000
Court halts Kipkorir's Sh1m payout, orders Muthaiga Club to release Sh500,000
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
1 hr ago
Stop destruction of Imenti Forest
Opinion
By Editorial
1 hr ago
Communicators should take note of growing AI fatigue
Opinion
By Clive Muriithi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cry for justice: Inside the shift in Kenya's prosecution of protesters
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Cry for justice: Inside the shift in Kenya's prosecution of protesters
Friction in EAC as Karua is deported from Uganda
By Noel Nabiswa 1 hr ago
Friction in EAC as Karua is deported from Uganda
Defiler of girl, 7 still free despite 30-year sentence
By Gardy Chacha 1 hr ago
Defiler of girl, 7 still free despite 30-year sentence
Report: Kenya loses Sh600b annually to graft in mega projects
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Report: Kenya loses Sh600b annually to graft in mega projects
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved