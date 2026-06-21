Middle East conflict deal: Why economics, not US or Iran, won

This column predicted, without the hindsight of a prophet, that economics, not weapons and bombing runs, would end the US and Israel versus Iran war.
It argued that Iran was more solid than was reported. One, it had prepared for this showdown for 47 years, and its cohesiveness was an asset. Iran is not just a country; it’s a civilisation like India, China, and Japan.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…