Middle East conflict deal: Why economics, not US or Iran, won

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi during a meeting in Tehran, on June 20, 2026. [AFP]

This column predicted, without the hindsight of a prophet, that economics, not weapons and bombing runs, would end the US and Israel versus Iran war.

It argued that Iran was more solid than was reported. One, it had prepared for this showdown for 47 years, and its cohesiveness was an asset. Iran is not just a country; it’s a civilisation like India, China, and Japan.