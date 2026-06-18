Tax Bill rebellion: Why MPs have rejected Ruto's proposals

MPs allied to the United Alternative Government led by Bumula MP Wanami Wamboka address the media on the Finance Bill 2026, at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, on June 17, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The National Assembly's Committee on Finance and National Planning has sharply broken ranks with President William Ruto’s administration, systematically poking holes in a raft of aggressive tax measures and recommending the deletion or softening of central proposals in the government's latest revenue-raising plan.