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Initiative targets border red tape to boost regional trade

By Kevin Ogega | Jun. 18, 2026

A section of the Suam One Stop Border Point on the Kenya-Uganda border. [File, Standard]

Efforts to improve Africa’s cross-border trade have gained momentum as government officials, development partners and private sector representatives meet in Lusaka to advance the Regional Stabilisation and Economic Transformation for the Great Lakes Region (REST-GLR Programme), an initiative aimed at reducing trade barriers and improving the movement of goods along key economic corridors.

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Trade Barriers Africa’s Cross-Border Trade Lusaka Traders Association REST-GLR Programme
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