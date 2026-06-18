Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

New Sh4b project to spruce up Nanyuki's skyline

By Boniface Gikandi | Jun. 18, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Ariel view of Nanyuki town. [File]

A Sh4 billion housing project that is being developed in  Nanyuki on eight acres of land will be completed in two years.

The Chinese-funded investment has provided employment opportunities to the locals.

The property being built within the municipality of Nanyuki will have 800 units, with 300 houses already having been bought.

The developer says the Chestnut City project will provide locals with decent houses.

Mr David Nderitu, a consulting agent, said the houses are of different categories depending on the wishes of buyers. The investment overlooks  Nanyuki River, providing a magnificent view of Mount Kenya, and once completed, it will change the landscape of Nanyuki town.

Property consultants have planned for an open day on August 29, where the investors will be taken around the projects.

An acre of land near the project goes for Sh45 million, owing to its closeness to the railway station, among other key infrastructures.

Kimisitu Investment Company has already bought 300 houses.

Nderitu says the water supply will be sourced from Nanyuki water, Nawasco and a borehole.

The project will have a modern shopping centre with eateries, entertainment joints, a security post and a car park.

Dr Ndegwa Gitonga of Laikipia Chambers of Commerce and Industry says the facility, once complete, will boost Nanyuki town.

“The project is a milestone for the Mt Kenya region as it is a larger entrepreneurial programme once completed that will employ hundreds of people,” said Ndegwa.

Morris Nguyo said the project will offer the investors new opportunities for the locals.

“I advise all to consider investing in Nanyuki owing to many opportunities that will accompany the new investment in the coming years,” said Nguyo.

Naomi Wanjiku, a resident, says the project will benefit farmers in the agricultural area. “Dairy farmers, wheat, vegetables and fruits will be in high demand,” said Ms Wanjiku.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Affordable Housing In Nanyuki Chestnut City Nanyuki Estate Sh4 Billion Real Estate Investment Nanyuki Housing Development Project
.

Latest Stories

Judge labels claims 'imaginary' as Gachagua's 'son' loses bid to cut 20-year sentence
Judge labels claims 'imaginary' as Gachagua's 'son' loses bid to cut 20-year sentence
Newsbeat
By Nancy Gitonga
10 mins ago
Why brokers need to earn trust in Kenya's growing trading scene
Branding Voice
By Bazoom Group
26 mins ago
Barak Jacuzzi faces Benzema as Big Yasa takes on Zeman in high-stakes Celebrity Fight Night
Entertainment
By Boniface Mithika
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why US has beaten China to clinch Kenya's Sh9.7tr minerals deal
By Brian Ngugi 55 mins ago
Why US has beaten China to clinch Kenya's Sh9.7tr minerals deal
From financing to procurement: Who is fooling whom in JKIA expansion deal?
By Macharia Kamau 55 mins ago
From financing to procurement: Who is fooling whom in JKIA expansion deal?
Inside Matiang'i, Sifuna unity talks
By Ndung’u Gachane 55 mins ago
Inside Matiang'i, Sifuna unity talks
Chivayo: Tycoon who rubs shoulders with Presidents
By David Odongo and Macharia Kamau 55 mins ago
Chivayo: Tycoon who rubs shoulders with Presidents
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved