Make-or-break in Ruto's Sh143b housing budget

Bondeni affordable housing project in Nakuru . [File, Standard]

If President William Ruto’s plan for affordable housing were to happen as envisioned in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto, then there would be one million new homeowners by the close of this financial year.

His plan was well thought out – increase the supply of new housing to 250,000 annually and put in place strategies to ensure half of the units released into the market are within the affordable housing range.