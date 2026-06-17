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Security and liberalised skies key to growth of aviation sector in Africa

By Brown Ondego | Jun. 17, 2026
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The African Aviation industry is on the rise. A resurgent tourism industry, enhanced intra-African connectivity and investment in infrastructure expansion have all pushed the industry forward such that passenger demand is set to grow by six per cent in 2026, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Yet, more remains to be done. To begin with, Africa accounts for only two per cent of global air travel. Which is not a very enviable figure given the vastness of the continent and long distances between trade hubs.

Of course, a lot needs to be done. First, enhancing security in the African skies will create safety and strengthen the sector which will potentially be of great economic benefit to African countries. In today’s interconnected world, aviation plays a pivotal role in facilitating global travel and commerce. Aviation security is paramount to ensuring the security of passengers. 

With millions of individuals traveling by air each day, airports must remain vigilant in identifying and mitigating potential threats. The security of aircraft and airport infrastructure is of utmost importance. Safeguarding planes from acts of terrorism, sabotage, or unauthorised access helps maintain the integrity of the aviation industry.

It is for this reason that players in the African aviation industry must raise awareness and promote collective action on current and emerging issues affecting aviation safety, security, efficiency and sustainability within the region. 

Suffice it to say, aligning aviation legislation across regions is essential in creating a seamless, safe, and efficient global air transport system. It ensures that aircraft from one part of the world can operate safely in another, fostering international trade, tourism, and connectivity. Hinged on this assertion, is the need to align aviation legislation and procedures across the region in order to promote coordinated implementation of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs), including seamless cross-border operations and fair competition.

Technology adoption

ICAO SARPS are technical specifications adopted by the ICAO to ensure global uniformity in civil aviation regulations, covering safety, security, efficiency, and environmental protection.

Consequently, the aviation industry must endeavour to promote the adoption of technologies. Promoting technology in aviation is critical to enhancing safety, improving operational efficiency, reducing environmental impact, and elevating the passenger experience. As the industry faces increasing demand, technological advancements are essential for keeping flights secure, sustainable, and cost-effective. 

At the same time, the sector in Africa must strive to reduce carbon emissions. I also expect it to promote sustainable aviation practices, including adopting sustainable aviation fuels, modernising fleets, and implementing green airport projects. As emissions rise with industry growth, sustainability is crucial for regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and meeting increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly travel.

The elephant in the room is the need to liberalise skies. Air transport is one of the biggest catalysts of Africa’s development. Some $12 billion are earned through airlines, airport operators, airport retailers, air navigation, service providers and civil aircraft manufacturers. This is equivalent to 0.35 per cent of Africa’s GDP. 

There is hope that passenger demand will triple and air traffic will double by 2050, which will place great strain on service and infrastructure providers. Each job in the aviation industry supports 22 jobs across other African industries. In 2025, the sector employed 360,000 people. Yet, African connectivity problems persist. And that is where the need to liberalise skies comes in.

Open sky agreements allow airlines from participating nations to operate any route between them without restrictions on capacity, frequency, or pricing. The economic case for liberalisation is strong. Globally, traffic growth rises by roughly 10 per cent following liberalisation. That is why the Single African Air Transport Market, a flagship African Union project was launched in 2018 to create a unified, liberalised air transport market in Africa.

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Related Topics

Aviation Sector Africa Aviation Industry Aviation Security
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