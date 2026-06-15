Diesel drops by Sh10 as petrol, kerosene remain unchanged

Motorists queue for fuel at Rubi's petrol station early morning on 13th April 2022 along Koinange street in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has slashed Sh10 off the price of diesel in the latest fuel pricing cycle, as earlier directed by President William Ruto.

The drop is despite a slight increase in the landed cost of diesel products in the country, which went up by 0.21 per cent.