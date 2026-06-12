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Why Mbadi's Sh4.8tn budget is out of touch with 'hustlers'

By Standard Team | Jun. 12, 2026

Dan Owino an artisan along Landhies Road in Nairobi, June 11, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

They termed it a budget for the elite, with little deliberate plans to cushion the ordinary Kenyan from the high cost of living.

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Kenya's Sh4.8 trillion Budget Kenya's 2026 Budget Cost of Living Hustler's Budget
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